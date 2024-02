Kakorrhaphiophobia

"An abnormal, persistent, irrational fear of failure"



One of my daughters asked me to make her a bag to carry her lunch to work. l decided I would monogram it for her. It has been a while for me to use my machine and I was stressing about doing something wrong........and I did. I am now in the process of trying to pull out 5,000+ stitches because this is all the fabric I had for this bag!