Busy In the Kitchen by grammyn
Photo 880

Busy In the Kitchen

Just a quick entry for the collage challenge which is in the kitchen this time
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
241% complete

Francoise ace
love all the shapes .. the teacup in the middle makes the whole spread
February 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yum, yum!
February 14th, 2024  
amyK ace
Very nicely done
February 14th, 2024  
