Photo 877
A Change of Position From Yesterday
Same moon, same star, different time and different day makes all the difference in the composition
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
katy
ace
@grammyn
Tags
night
moon
sixws-143
Dawn
ace
Well done and yes quite a difference
September 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful night capture. The tree silhouettes give a nice perspective.
September 13th, 2023
