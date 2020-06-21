Previous
Bridges, Salem, Oregon by granagringa
17 / 365

Bridges, Salem, Oregon

We have three bridges that cross the Willamette River here in Salem, Oregon. The third is an old railroad bridge, now limited to pedestrian and bicycle traffic. My favorite place to walk here in town.
Best on black.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Great lines and reflections
June 25th, 2020  
