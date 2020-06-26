Sign up
Morning River Traffic
Always grateful for your comments and thoughts. These are more from my early (for me) morning walks in the park by the Willamette River.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Granagringa
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
3
1
1
365 Year 5
ILCE-6000
24th June 2020 6:19am
river
geese
sooc
kayak
Kerri Michaels
ace
very cool fav
July 9th, 2020
