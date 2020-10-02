Sign up
Previous
Next
63 / 365
Magenta Sky; Orange Sun
Another image from yesterday's early morning walk. I read in the newspapers that the air is smoky again; this time it is from the fires in California instead of more local ones. The air quality is not considered "moderate".
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
1
1
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1206
photos
98
followers
110
following
17% complete
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st October 2020 6:32am
Tags
tree
,
sunrise
,
magenta
,
frame-within-a-frame
Kaylynn
Great framing and beautiful shot even if ominous
October 4th, 2020
