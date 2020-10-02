Previous
Magenta Sky; Orange Sun by granagringa
63 / 365

Magenta Sky; Orange Sun

Another image from yesterday's early morning walk. I read in the newspapers that the air is smoky again; this time it is from the fires in California instead of more local ones. The air quality is not considered "moderate".
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
Kaylynn
Great framing and beautiful shot even if ominous
October 4th, 2020  
