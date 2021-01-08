Previous
Red - Walking the Dogs by granagringa
Red - Walking the Dogs

A break in the weather and a break for me from staying in...the "lake" is actually a flooded meadow; we've had a lot of rain here in Oregon!
I'm always so happy to see someone wearing red!
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Granagringa

@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
