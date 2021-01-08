Sign up
Red - Walking the Dogs
A break in the weather and a break for me from staying in...the "lake" is actually a flooded meadow; we've had a lot of rain here in Oregon!
I'm always so happy to see someone wearing red!
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
1269
photos
101
followers
108
following
Tags
red
,
reflections
,
trees
,
landscape
,
oregon
