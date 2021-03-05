Sign up
Grapes before Wine
For the current black & white challenge - silhouettes.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44701/black-and-white-challenge-bw-60
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
b&w
grapes
silhouette
still-life
bw-60
Jay Butterfield
ace
Beautiful!
March 6th, 2021
