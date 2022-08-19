Previous
Tree Identification by granagringa
Tree Identification

I have a little pocket guide for tree identification but never remember to take it with me. So I took some shots to help identify by leaves and bark. Turns out this is a cottonwood!
19th August 2022

Granagringa

Jacqueline
Very nice capture!
August 19th, 2022  
