45 / 365
Wetlands at Baskett Slough
Another from the landscapes of the other day. This assignment here was to create dimension and depth by having foreground/background interest.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th September 2022 7:33am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
reflection
landscape
wetlands
