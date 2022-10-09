Previous
Next
Red Surfboard by granagringa
50 / 365

Red Surfboard

More exploration with filters on PS. This one in the filter gallery and called "ocean ripple" in the "distort" category. I had no idea there are sooo many filters in PS. Exploring these is going to take on a life of its own I think...
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise