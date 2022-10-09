Sign up
50 / 365
Red Surfboard
More exploration with filters on PS. This one in the filter gallery and called "ocean ripple" in the "distort" category. I had no idea there are sooo many filters in PS. Exploring these is going to take on a life of its own I think...
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Granagringa
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1556
photos
96
followers
104
following
Views
7
365 Year 7
ILCE-6000
8th October 2022 10:35am
beach
,
surfing
,
edit
,
surf
,
surfer
,
surfboard
,
ocean ripple
