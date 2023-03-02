Previous
Green - for Gardening by granagringa
119 / 365

Green - for Gardening

Mannequin in the garden...he does get around. Good thing he had yesterday's walking stick to get out there! For Green Day of the week in Rainbow month.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Granagringa

