Wearing Purple by granagringa
121 / 365

Wearing Purple

Now that he's got a proper name, Man E Quin, (thank you Kathy @randystreat )he needed to dress up a bit...royal purple. A belated next color for rainbow 2023.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful purple.
March 11th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love how you composed this and used such nice contrasting colors
March 11th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Strutting like a runway model!
March 11th, 2023  
