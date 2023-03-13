Sign up
Previous
Next
124 / 365
Fun Gus
Another shot from last week's walk...just a bit slow at posting. Anyone know what kind of fungi these are?
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
1
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1633
photos
97
followers
104
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th March 2023 11:18am
Tags
mushrooms
,
fungi
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
March 23rd, 2023
