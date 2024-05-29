Sign up
4 / 365
Giacomo's Bird
For the current artist challenge - Giacomo Brunelli...
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
8
1
1
365 Year 9
ILCE-6500
29th May 2024 7:00pm
Public
bird
,
black&white
,
minimal
,
negative-space
,
diagonals
,
ac-brunelli
Rob Z
ace
What a great shot. Him facing the wrong way adds a bit of tension to it too... :)
May 30th, 2024
