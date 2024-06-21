Previous
Evening Flight by granagringa
6 / 365

Evening Flight

I've been hoping to catch a shot of a bird in flight against the light, but usually they are flying too low to be illuminated or silhouetted. Finally got this. Yay. Thanks for visiting!
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful fiery sky.
June 25th, 2024  
