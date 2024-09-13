Sign up
36 / 365
The Beach
I spent the weekend at Virginia Beach, Virginia, US. Sunrise walks were wonderful and I'll post some of those...but this one is again experimenting with high-key / over exposure. (better on black, I think)
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1815
photos
96
followers
95
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
13th September 2024 2:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
high-key
,
simplicity
,
over-exposed
,
negative-space
,
over-exposure
