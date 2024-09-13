Previous
The Beach by granagringa
36 / 365

The Beach

I spent the weekend at Virginia Beach, Virginia, US. Sunrise walks were wonderful and I'll post some of those...but this one is again experimenting with high-key / over exposure. (better on black, I think)
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
9% complete

