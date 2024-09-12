Sign up
35 / 365
Blue Recliner
I don't why, but I've gotten into over-exposed /high-key and slow shutter speed images. There's something that is appealing to me, even tho I know they are just over exposed. ah well.
always appreciate your input!!!
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1815
photos
96
followers
95
following
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Views
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
10th September 2024 10:36am
Tags
blue
,
chair
,
furniture
,
still-life
,
over-exposed
,
hig-key
