Blue Recliner by granagringa
35 / 365

Blue Recliner

I don't why, but I've gotten into over-exposed /high-key and slow shutter speed images. There's something that is appealing to me, even tho I know they are just over exposed. ah well.
always appreciate your input!!!
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Granagringa

