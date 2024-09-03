Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Bird Feeder
More experiments...Pixelated by over-zooming (limits of my inexpensive phone camera helped). Better on black if you have the time. Thanks always for your visits and input. I so appreciate it all!
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
1
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1807
photos
96
followers
96
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd September 2024 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
abstract
,
pixelated
,
bird-feeder
gloria jones
ace
Neat abstract
September 4th, 2024
