Previous
Bird Feeder by granagringa
28 / 365

Bird Feeder

More experiments...Pixelated by over-zooming (limits of my inexpensive phone camera helped). Better on black if you have the time. Thanks always for your visits and input. I so appreciate it all!
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat abstract
September 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise