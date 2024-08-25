Sign up
26 / 365
Mainsail Abstract
Playing with shutter speed to change the view and the image and sense of some of the things I see on a daily basis. And to get some inspiration....thanks always for visits and comments.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1806
photos
95
followers
96
following
Tags
water
river
contrast
abstract
sailboat
monochrome
triangle
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting capture. I like this abstract and the monotone.
September 2nd, 2024
