Bird's Eye View of Bird's Eye by granagringa
Bird's Eye View of Bird's Eye

Went from the beach to an island a bit further north. Taken from the hotel room balcony.
16th September 2024 16th Sep 24

May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
just look at the delicateness of those feathers!
October 8th, 2024  
