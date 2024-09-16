Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
39 / 365
Bird's Eye View of Bird's Eye
Went from the beach to an island a bit further north. Taken from the hotel room balcony.
16th September 2024
16th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1818
photos
96
followers
95
following
10% complete
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
15th September 2024 4:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
gull
,
seagull
,
bird's-eye-view
,
laughing-gull
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
just look at the delicateness of those feathers!
October 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close