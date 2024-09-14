Previous
Sunrise at Virginia Beach by granagringa
Sunrise at Virginia Beach

So nice to be staying at a hotel right on the beach and getting up in time for sunrise. I see so many sunsets from my home this was a nice change....
14th September 2024 14th Sep 24

Granagringa

May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
very nice...
October 8th, 2024  
