33 / 365
Car Wash Abstract
So much fun jjust sitting as the car went through its shower!
And finally, a clean car. I don't do this often enough.
TY for visits and comments.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
10th September 2024 8:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
abstract
,
windshield
,
blue-green
,
analagous-colors
