Spider Web by granagringa
28 / 365

Spider Web

Found in the corner of the balcony....a hidden treasure; and then hidden in the files and late to posting.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
September 10th, 2024  
