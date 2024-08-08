Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Marina zoom
For the current ICM challenge - zoom burst.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49609/icm-challenge-5!
And for my personal project of how much can I see/create from the limits of my balcony.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
0
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
1802
photos
96
followers
97
following
Views
0
365 Year 9
ILCE-6500
8th August 2024 7:49am
Public
zoom
,
river
,
boots
,
long-exposure
,
marina
,
movement
,
icm
,
zoom-burst
,
icm-5
