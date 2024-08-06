Previous
Job done! by happypat
Job done!

Jack after his marathon TV instalment.
It’s nit just a case if plugging the aerial & power in these days it seems.
All the different programmes & variations for watching all have to be programmed in.
Password book out & chatting backwards & forwards to make sure you are who you say you are!
Jack also plugged us in so Harry can watch F1 & I can watch The Masters when it comes round.

We don’t actually watch even half the stuff we can do but it’s there if we want to.

We just noticed Harry had brought the wrong walking stick back with him. He thought he had left it at the newsagents the other morning so went back in the car to fetch it.
Today I saw it & it wasn’t his so he took some other poor chaps stick & his was in the cafe…..there since last Tuesday!
I have put his telephone number on his!
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done Jack, All ready for the winter months and something worthwhile to watch !! Ooh dear !! what a saga, Harry and his walking stick! I just can imagine the scene and had an irrepressible giggle ! !!
August 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
This looks great, and Jack looks pleased to have helped out. Well done Jack
August 6th, 2024  
Dianne ace
We all need a Jack to sort out our technological issues!
August 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great image of your technical expert & nice looking TV! I wouldn’t have a clue how to set it all up.
August 6th, 2024  
