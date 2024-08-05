Previous
Cats eyes by happypat
Cats eyes

I was held up this morning as the road workers were replacing the cats eyes on the A6.
It will make a big difference as all the old ones seem to be either broken or so dirty they might as well not be there.
I was first in the queue so could see the fire blazing away . I couldn’t actually see how they put the new ones in but must involve some sort of hole & heater tarmac I guess.

We have a new TV. Before we had a 42 inch screen which was fine when we were sitting nearer but now we are open plan we were struggling to see things a bit.
We have gone for a 50inch one & Jack was here all last night fitting it & connecting all the different programmes up.
He’s back again now as he ordered a part from Amazon so Harry can watch F1 live.

Casablanca ace
There are SO many contraflows around here now it is school holidays. They seem to think no one wants to get anywhere if the schools are out! Your new TV sounds good. Ours is not big either but then neither is our lounge thankfully. Enjoy it!
August 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What did we do pre Cats eyes days !!!! of course there was less traffic then ! You will not miss a thing now with your new TV, The size of your room determines what size you need . I just asked Gary how big was our TV ! - The quick answer was - big enough !! so I am still non the wiser , but as he says its OK for us !!!
August 5th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
It will be worth the inconvenience.
Enjoy your new TV. I don't know how big ours is but as with Beryl @beryl it's big enough.
August 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Busy action photo… at least it’s all worthwhile
August 5th, 2024  
