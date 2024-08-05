Cats eyes

I was held up this morning as the road workers were replacing the cats eyes on the A6.

It will make a big difference as all the old ones seem to be either broken or so dirty they might as well not be there.

I was first in the queue so could see the fire blazing away . I couldn’t actually see how they put the new ones in but must involve some sort of hole & heater tarmac I guess.



We have a new TV. Before we had a 42 inch screen which was fine when we were sitting nearer but now we are open plan we were struggling to see things a bit.

We have gone for a 50inch one & Jack was here all last night fitting it & connecting all the different programmes up.

He’s back again now as he ordered a part from Amazon so Harry can watch F1 live.



