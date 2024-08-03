Our indomitable son in law

Last Saturday our SIL hit his finger. He put a bandage on then drove to the village hall where he left his car before getting the bus into town for a leaving do for work mates.

On the Wednesday he sent a photo of his finger to his niece who’s a Sister in Preston A & E dept. She said come in so he puts his bike in the car & drove to Broughton nearest village to hospital

He then cycles rest of the way.

After examining the finger the doctor puts Garth on an antibiotic drip & keep him in over night & all next day.

At 7pm the plastic surgeon looks at it, they wash it out, stitch him up & discharge him

In the meantime Cathy has arranged a lift to pick up car & collect Garth. She doesn’t hear anything then next thing he comes in the door at home.

He has pushed his bike two & a half miles then driven home! Taking his sling off temporarily course!

Typical!

