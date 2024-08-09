Previous
139 days until Christmas Day

I had to go into Blackpool again today. Took a couple of things back that Harry bought last time & don’t fit & then went to Specsavers to have my new hearing aids adjusted.
I’ve downloaded the app so I can adjust them online.
I took this photo last time I went….an alleyway in Blackpool…..not the best of adverts for a lovely holiday by the sea!

I went to Boots the chemist as I have a sore wrist. Had it for a couple of days now but it was particularly bad last night but better this morning.
Thinking about it I’m pretty sure it’s a sort of typing injury as I have been commenting a lot especially last night.
I’m going to let up for a bit …..might only put one word but whatever I do I’m definitely looking at yours! I really feel I must take it easy for a bit.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1229% complete

bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
August 8th, 2024  
