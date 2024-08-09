139 days until Christmas Day

I had to go into Blackpool again today. Took a couple of things back that Harry bought last time & don’t fit & then went to Specsavers to have my new hearing aids adjusted.

I’ve downloaded the app so I can adjust them online.

I took this photo last time I went….an alleyway in Blackpool…..not the best of adverts for a lovely holiday by the sea!



I went to Boots the chemist as I have a sore wrist. Had it for a couple of days now but it was particularly bad last night but better this morning.

Thinking about it I’m pretty sure it’s a sort of typing injury as I have been commenting a lot especially last night.

I’m going to let up for a bit …..might only put one word but whatever I do I’m definitely looking at yours! I really feel I must take it easy for a bit.