Toll bar cafe

A bit of lunch here with Cathy today.

I couldn’t believe this place when we went in as it’s so much bigger than I ever thought.

The road which is on the left of the picture behind the gate is the old A6 which in the old days before the motorway was built was the sole route up the west side of England all the way to Scotland.

Always a massive bottle neck in Broughton village there were cars, Lorrie’s & buses queuing to get through the traffic lights.



This was the route that my school bus took & I used to sit on the top deck left hand side so I could wave to a boy who worked in the feed mill there that I fancied!

The bus passed right up to the top deck where they used to load the sacks onto the tractors that used to come for cattle feed.



A couple of years ago they built a bypass so this very busy village only has local traffic passing through now. It is totally changed, they even altered the direction the main road from north to south into east to west! That caused a few accidents I can tell you!



This cafe was the toll house, only very small but they have extended at the side & built a garden. It’s run by the local community on a voluntary basis.



