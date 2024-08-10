Previous
Toll bar cafe by happypat
Photo 4487

Toll bar cafe

A bit of lunch here with Cathy today.
I couldn’t believe this place when we went in as it’s so much bigger than I ever thought.
The road which is on the left of the picture behind the gate is the old A6 which in the old days before the motorway was built was the sole route up the west side of England all the way to Scotland.
Always a massive bottle neck in Broughton village there were cars, Lorrie’s & buses queuing to get through the traffic lights.

This was the route that my school bus took & I used to sit on the top deck left hand side so I could wave to a boy who worked in the feed mill there that I fancied!
The bus passed right up to the top deck where they used to load the sacks onto the tractors that used to come for cattle feed.

A couple of years ago they built a bypass so this very busy village only has local traffic passing through now. It is totally changed, they even altered the direction the main road from north to south into east to west! That caused a few accidents I can tell you!

This cafe was the toll house, only very small but they have extended at the side & built a garden. It’s run by the local community on a voluntary basis.

10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
How interesting that it is not as you expected!
August 9th, 2024  
julia ace
A nice surprise then and has bought back some lovely memories.. Had a little giggle about Young Pat having a bit of a flirt with Young Mill worker..
August 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to have warm happy memories, lovely spot to share lunch with a friend and exchange thoughts…
August 9th, 2024  
GaryW
What an interesting story! It is hard to imagine, sometimes, all that has changed during our lifetime!!
August 9th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lots of happy memories Pat, and a super day for your lunch out
August 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting narrative Pat and lots of memories . A lovely little place for lunch with Cathy!
August 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise