Previous
Photo 4488
Winter fuel
Preparing for winter!
There will be some unloading here! Harry made a start today but it’s under cover so not taking any harm.
I have been baking for John & Stephen’s annual charity garden party tomorrow.
A recipe from NZ so hope it’s ok.
Caramel Meringue.
I seem to be a day ahead of myself on dates for some reason!
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
wood
Casablanca
ace
Oooh getting ready early! Well seasoned?
August 10th, 2024
