Winter fuel by happypat
Winter fuel

Preparing for winter!


There will be some unloading here! Harry made a start today but it’s under cover so not taking any harm.

I have been baking for John & Stephen’s annual charity garden party tomorrow.
A recipe from NZ so hope it’s ok.
Caramel Meringue.

I seem to be a day ahead of myself on dates for some reason!
Pat Knowles

Casablanca ace
Oooh getting ready early! Well seasoned?
August 10th, 2024  
