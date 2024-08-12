Andrew, Jane & Sue

We have been out all afternoon at our neighbours across the road.

Stephen & John’s annual Charity BBQ this year in aid of Breast Cancer as their neighbour Helen died of it a couple of months ago.



Blessed with stunning weather it was a fantastic afternoon.

Lots of singing & dancing…..really well attended too.

Andrew & Sue are our immediate neighbours on the right of us & Jane in the middle & Stephen live on the corner.

Andrew is the life & soul if the party complete with clashing pink shorts & orange shirt.



We feel really lucky to live among such lovely caring neighbours & John & Stephen are such great party givers.



We won three raffle prizes so sent Ernie up for the third!



It’s Blackpool Airshow this weekend & I’ve just missed taking a photo of the Red Arrows flying over.

Was just in time to see the last one & wow it looked amazing as the evening sun shining straight on it making it glow red against the blue sky! Very noisy too!