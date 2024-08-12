Previous
Andrew, Jane & Sue by happypat
Andrew, Jane & Sue

We have been out all afternoon at our neighbours across the road.
Stephen & John’s annual Charity BBQ this year in aid of Breast Cancer as their neighbour Helen died of it a couple of months ago.

Blessed with stunning weather it was a fantastic afternoon.
Lots of singing & dancing…..really well attended too.
Andrew & Sue are our immediate neighbours on the right of us & Jane in the middle & Stephen live on the corner.
Andrew is the life & soul if the party complete with clashing pink shorts & orange shirt.

We feel really lucky to live among such lovely caring neighbours & John & Stephen are such great party givers.

We won three raffle prizes so sent Ernie up for the third!

It’s Blackpool Airshow this weekend & I’ve just missed taking a photo of the Red Arrows flying over.
Was just in time to see the last one & wow it looked amazing as the evening sun shining straight on it making it glow red against the blue sky! Very noisy too!
Pat Knowles

carol white ace
A lovely capture of them all enjoying the weather
August 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Loving all the colours in aid of the occasion. Glad you had lovely weather
August 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely photo & all wearing breast cancer pink.
August 11th, 2024  
