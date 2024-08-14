Planning woes

We have had a meeting in the Community centre today re the plan for development until 2040.

I’m sure we are not the only ones.

There are meetings in five areas every night this week !

Now I know we are all finding massive house building plans everywhere & of course we do need more houses & we can all be acused of being NIMBYS but after viewing the latest maps I wonder if the planners have any idea!

For a start the map here has not added all the extra housing already being built in the area between the present village & the marked areas. Hundreds of houses already being built….i think we have done our bit!



What ever we say they will talk no notice but the stupidity here beggars belief

The large area in yellow is our nephews land which is a thriving farm but the biggest stupidity is the area in blue which is down as mixed use. Apparently it’s for business etc.

Now this is a busy very well run dairy farm with a son keen to follow his father.

Not only that it’s situated on a bad corner opposite the primary school which is lined with cars every day picking the kids up from school.



I honestly think the planners never go near any of the planned sites to see for them selves!