Previous
Planning woes by happypat
Photo 4491

Planning woes

We have had a meeting in the Community centre today re the plan for development until 2040.
I’m sure we are not the only ones.
There are meetings in five areas every night this week !
Now I know we are all finding massive house building plans everywhere & of course we do need more houses & we can all be acused of being NIMBYS but after viewing the latest maps I wonder if the planners have any idea!
For a start the map here has not added all the extra housing already being built in the area between the present village & the marked areas. Hundreds of houses already being built….i think we have done our bit!

What ever we say they will talk no notice but the stupidity here beggars belief
The large area in yellow is our nephews land which is a thriving farm but the biggest stupidity is the area in blue which is down as mixed use. Apparently it’s for business etc.
Now this is a busy very well run dairy farm with a son keen to follow his father.
Not only that it’s situated on a bad corner opposite the primary school which is lined with cars every day picking the kids up from school.

I honestly think the planners never go near any of the planned sites to see for them selves!
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
I feel for you, Pat! Although we live in a quiet little, unincorporated town almost an hour from the city of Missoula, the growth of hundreds of apartment house there in beyond belief and will add chaos to already insufficient roadways around town.
August 13th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
We have something similar going on here at the moment
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise