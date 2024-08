Japanese Anemones

I love this flower standing up so tall & pretty.

I mean to buy some plants then forget u til I see them flowering again.

Nasty day with a bit of sun but windy & many rain showers. Chilly too, we almost lit the wood burner but just put a cardigan on in the end.



I slept badly last night….I've had a really good run of decent nights sleep so I can’t grumble