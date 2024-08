Great Eccleston Lady Farmers lunch

Seventeen of us went out for lunch at The Cross Keys Whitechapel.

An excellent time had by all!



Back to our old stomping ground as just a short walk along the road was the village school I took our three children to backwards & forwards for twelve years.

The headmaster used to send a couple of boys in the top class along to this pub for change, they might have got a bag of crisps for their trouble!

Its also where Harry & I spend New Years Eve.