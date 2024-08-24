Tent city

A tiny peep at the vast amount of tents covering the whole of the show ground. Other fields are full of caravans & wagons.

It’s the European Tractor Pull this weekend so thousands of visitors from all over.

It’s very noisy but although we are only a five minute walk away we can’t hear a thing this year as there is a west wind blowing the sound in the opposite direction.

Harry has been for a couple of hours tonight & I had a walk for some photos.

We have a couple in for B&B & their work friends have also parked their large work van too so our drive is full of cars & vans…..three cars & two large vans.

A lovely if chilly evening but forecast wet tomorrow. A three day event so much money will have changed hands.



A busy weekend so I’m slacking at the moment but thank you for all you for all kind comments.