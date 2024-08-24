Previous
Tent city by happypat
Tent city

A tiny peep at the vast amount of tents covering the whole of the show ground. Other fields are full of caravans & wagons.
It’s the European Tractor Pull this weekend so thousands of visitors from all over.
It’s very noisy but although we are only a five minute walk away we can’t hear a thing this year as there is a west wind blowing the sound in the opposite direction.
Harry has been for a couple of hours tonight & I had a walk for some photos.
We have a couple in for B&B & their work friends have also parked their large work van too so our drive is full of cars & vans…..three cars & two large vans.
A lovely if chilly evening but forecast wet tomorrow. A three day event so much money will have changed hands.

A busy weekend so I’m slacking at the moment but thank you for all you for all kind comments.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Barb ace
Love your "peek" at all the activity surrounding the big tractor pull! Ken wants to know...is it like a tractor "tug-o-war", one tractor pulling against another? :-)
August 24th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@bjywamer No Barb….the tractors pull a weighted sled along a track & the furthest pull wins! All different classes too. That’s my explanation anyway. I think if he looked at tractor Pulling on YouTube it would show how it works .
August 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ahhh Tractor Pulling, what fun! Hope the weekend goes well despite the dodgy weather. Always fun to see a tent village like this.
August 24th, 2024  
julia ace
Your Village is going to be busy.. all the Village men will be kept busy going to watch the fun.
August 24th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
It sounds like a lively weekend. Enjoy your guests and maybe some of the festivities too
August 24th, 2024  
