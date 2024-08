Queuing

A massive queue to watch the tractor pulling last night.

I didn’t know at the time but they had cancelled today’s pull because of the heavy rain forecasted for today.

They had announced that all Sunday tickets bought before hand would be honoured on the Saturday so consequently many more watching.



The heavy rain did materialise so we have lit the fire & done nothing much.

The washing is draped over the indoor dryer.

B&Bs went home this morning.