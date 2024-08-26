Previous
Visitors

On the walk I do with Connie when she comes to stay…….I don’t know what she will say when she sees these three!
Apparently they are only there temporarily

They were just along the field from the tractor pulling on Saturday night so I’ve no idea what they made of all the noise!
Casablanca ace
Oooh what fun! I do love alpacas, such bizarre but cute looking creatures. I bet Connie will be surprised!
