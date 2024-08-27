Sign up
Previous
Photo 4503
Manchester Pride – Jack's photo!
Jack sent me this earlier today. He was on the tram in Manchester and managed to take this photo as it passed through the parade.
It was Manchester Pride weekend, with artists such as Jessie J, Rita Ora, Sugababes and Gok Wan performing.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
2
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
gay
,
pride
Judith Johnson
ace
What a lively, colourful scene. Well done Jack
August 27th, 2024
carol white
ace
Very colourful and quite a large gathering
August 27th, 2024
