Manchester Pride – Jack's photo! by happypat
Photo 4503

Manchester Pride – Jack's photo!

Jack sent me this earlier today. He was on the tram in Manchester and managed to take this photo as it passed through the parade.

It was Manchester Pride weekend, with artists such as Jessie J, Rita Ora, Sugababes and Gok Wan performing.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Pat Knowles

Judith Johnson ace
What a lively, colourful scene. Well done Jack
August 27th, 2024  
carol white ace
Very colourful and quite a large gathering
August 27th, 2024  
