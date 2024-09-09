Worms

Over the weekend we have had Radio Two in the Park.

A three day festival of a great line up of top DJs.

Sting,

Pet shop Boys

Sugar Babes

Snow Patrol

Gabrielle

Manic Street Preachers.

Plus others



A gorgeous day when our daughter went on Saturday but a complete wash out yesterday with torrential rain all day!



I took this photo off FB today…..floods & all the worms came up for air!



Two years today since the Queen died!