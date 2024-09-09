Sign up
Previous
Photo 4513
Worms
Over the weekend we have had Radio Two in the Park.
A three day festival of a great line up of top DJs.
Sting,
Pet shop Boys
Sugar Babes
Snow Patrol
Gabrielle
Manic Street Preachers.
Plus others
A gorgeous day when our daughter went on Saturday but a complete wash out yesterday with torrential rain all day!
I took this photo off FB today…..floods & all the worms came up for air!
Two years today since the Queen died!
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
julia
ace
Poor wormys washed and trampled out of their homes..
Sounds like a great line up.. Could you hear it from your home.?
September 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
@julzmaioro
Oh no thank goodness at least 8 to 10 miles away! On the edge of the biggest town from us.
September 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It was a horrendous weekend , weather wise wasn't it ! So good that your daughter chose Sat to go to the Fes. Poor worms - I hope they survive !!
September 9th, 2024
