Previous
Worms by happypat
Photo 4513

Worms

Over the weekend we have had Radio Two in the Park.
A three day festival of a great line up of top DJs.
Sting,
Pet shop Boys
Sugar Babes
Snow Patrol
Gabrielle
Manic Street Preachers.
Plus others

A gorgeous day when our daughter went on Saturday but a complete wash out yesterday with torrential rain all day!

I took this photo off FB today…..floods & all the worms came up for air!

Two years today since the Queen died!
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Poor wormys washed and trampled out of their homes..
Sounds like a great line up.. Could you hear it from your home.?
September 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro Oh no thank goodness at least 8 to 10 miles away! On the edge of the biggest town from us.
September 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
It was a horrendous weekend , weather wise wasn't it ! So good that your daughter chose Sat to go to the Fes. Poor worms - I hope they survive !!
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise