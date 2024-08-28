Calfeteria

Alex our granddaughter in New Zealand put this photo up on Instagram this morning.
They are rearing 329 calves this year, less than last year.
About 200 left to calve.
Alex loves being outside on the farm & her girls Nina & Tessie are well used to helping mum with the calf rearing. They have staff too of course but Alex likes to muck in. She has a girl from Kendal in England out there at the moment.
She did put up a video of them all sucking & their little tails swishing but it didn’t come over as a video. @boxplayer managed to post two videos so I was hoping to show the live show here….not to be sadly.
I am going to Cork in Ireland tomorrow until Sunday night late but hoping to take some different photos. I might be absent for a few days!