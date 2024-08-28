Calfeteria

Previous
Alex our granddaughter in New Zealand put this photo up on Instagram this morning.
They are rearing 329 calves this year, less than last year.
About 200 left to calve.
Alex loves being outside on the farm & her girls Nina & Tessie are well used to helping mum with the calf rearing. They have staff too of course but Alex likes to muck in. She has a girl from Kendal in England out there at the moment.

She did put up a video of them all sucking & their little tails swishing but it didn’t come over as a video. @boxplayer managed to post two videos so I was hoping to show the live show here….not to be sadly.

I am going to Cork in Ireland tomorrow until Sunday night late but hoping to take some different photos. I might be absent for a few days!
Casablanca ace
Lol!! Like a rugby scrum for cows! Love it. I don’t know how Boxplayer does it with videos on here. Never worked that out!
August 28th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca No I’ve tried before but I was really up for having a go tonight but no movement sadly!
August 28th, 2024  
