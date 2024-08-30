Previous
River Lee. Cork Ireland. by happypat
River Lee. Cork Ireland.

This is our view this morning as we look out of our bedroom window!
Bedrooms for us this visit!

A long long day yesterday as only two flights one very early morning & one getting in at 11pm last night!
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Casablanca ace
Ahhh memories! We flew into Cork before we hiked the 120 mile Kerry Way in the mountains out of Killarney back in the late 90’s. Marvellous area. Have fun!
August 30th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Oh that sure was a long day for you. What a nice outlook.
August 30th, 2024  
julia ace
Looks like great weather.. hope you got to have a little sleep in.
August 30th, 2024  
