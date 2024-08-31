Sign up
Photo 4506
Saturday night in Cork
Just taken this through our bedroom window. Can’t see what the quality is like as only on my small screen old iPhone!
It’s a lovely scene both up & down the river though.
We've had fantastic weather & I have lots of photos.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Pat Knowles
@happypat
Casablanca
ace
Glad you are having a good time 👍
August 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view from your bedroom window ! - glad you are having good weather and good time !
August 31st, 2024
