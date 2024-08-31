Previous
Saturday night in Cork by happypat
Photo 4506

Saturday night in Cork

Just taken this through our bedroom window. Can’t see what the quality is like as only on my small screen old iPhone!
It’s a lovely scene both up & down the river though.
We've had fantastic weather & I have lots of photos.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Glad you are having a good time 👍
August 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely view from your bedroom window ! - glad you are having good weather and good time !
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise