Friends on tour!

Back from our few days away in Cork.

From the left, Bernie, me & Winifred but there is also Carol who took the photo.

A mixed weekend as one of the concerts we were due to go to was cancelled as Daniel lost his voice. (Daniel O’Donnell an Irish singer)

He managed the full three hours in the Friday night but could hardly talk at the end.

Cork is a lovely city & I took quite a few photos for 365.

One big drawback & one which I think will stop me going again is that the flights from Manchester to Cork are either round 5am or 11pm & nothing in between.

We only flew at 11.35 on Sunday evening so I was home around 2.15am this morning & the others even later. At our time of life it’s far too late.

I’m well used to flying in the dark but usually in an A380 not a small Ryanair plane. It was foggy so turblance too…..I did not like it.