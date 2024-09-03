Previous
Singer…..one of many! by happypat
Photo 4508

Singer…..one of many!

So many singers & music in Cork.

I took photos & videos of a few but this one was a nice simple one I thought.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Dianne ace
This is lovely. Must’ve been so nice with so many buskers.
September 3rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely composition Pat, and the bright colours make a great contrast
September 3rd, 2024  
Hazel ace
It is nice - a great composition, Pat!
September 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Love this street scene, especially the green door, pink sign, and the arches in the building architecture! The street musician adds the finishing touch! :-)
September 3rd, 2024  
