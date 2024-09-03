Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4508
Singer…..one of many!
So many singers & music in Cork.
I took photos & videos of a few but this one was a nice simple one I thought.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5336
photos
119
followers
105
following
1235% complete
View this month »
4501
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
4507
4508
Latest from all albums
4502
4503
4504
826
4505
4506
4507
4508
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st September 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
cork
,
singer
Dianne
ace
This is lovely. Must’ve been so nice with so many buskers.
September 3rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely composition Pat, and the bright colours make a great contrast
September 3rd, 2024
Hazel
ace
It is nice - a great composition, Pat!
September 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Love this street scene, especially the green door, pink sign, and the arches in the building architecture! The street musician adds the finishing touch! :-)
September 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close