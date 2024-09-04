Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4509
Singer number two!
A busier area & a girl singer this time. Many more passers by ……I took a quick photo but always feel that I’ve taken the liberty of photographing them I should at least put money in their pot!
Guilty quick photo here as I had no change on me!
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5337
photos
119
followers
105
following
1235% complete
View this month »
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
4507
4508
4509
Latest from all albums
4503
4504
826
4505
4506
4507
4508
4509
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st September 2024 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cork
,
singer
Casablanca
ace
Fascinates that she has a QR code in the guitar case lid for donations! Modern world.
September 4th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
@casablanca
Wow I hadn’t seen that….I'm not into QR codes at all & I haven’t been shown how to do it from my expert yet! 🤣🤣🤣
September 4th, 2024
julia
ace
I guess the no change is a problem for buskers.. Great Street photo.
September 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close