Previous
Singer number two! by happypat
Photo 4509

Singer number two!

A busier area & a girl singer this time. Many more passers by ……I took a quick photo but always feel that I’ve taken the liberty of photographing them I should at least put money in their pot!
Guilty quick photo here as I had no change on me!
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fascinates that she has a QR code in the guitar case lid for donations! Modern world.
September 4th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Wow I hadn’t seen that….I'm not into QR codes at all & I haven’t been shown how to do it from my expert yet! 🤣🤣🤣
September 4th, 2024  
julia ace
I guess the no change is a problem for buskers.. Great Street photo.
September 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise