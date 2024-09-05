Previous
The fish stall… English Market Cork by happypat
The fish stall… English Market Cork

So much choice on this stall ….every variety of fish you could think of!
The disgusting looking fish with the massive mouth is a Monk fish.
I have never feasted one but my youngest son in NZ says it’s a nice fish. He knows his fish too.

I couldn’t sleep in the night so was watching the funeral of the King of the Māoris who died last week.
Ant our youngest son used to live in a village near Ngaruawahia…..the village where the King lives. I remember going to have a look at the place the royal family live.
There were thousands there as the took him up Mount Taupiri to the burial compound.

Pat Knowles

Carole Sandford ace
I like fish. We had monk fish in a Greek meze, some years ago. Nice capture of the stall.
September 5th, 2024  
