The fish stall… English Market Cork

So much choice on this stall ….every variety of fish you could think of!

The disgusting looking fish with the massive mouth is a Monk fish.

I have never feasted one but my youngest son in NZ says it’s a nice fish. He knows his fish too.



I couldn’t sleep in the night so was watching the funeral of the King of the Māoris who died last week.

Ant our youngest son used to live in a village near Ngaruawahia…..the village where the King lives. I remember going to have a look at the place the royal family live.

There were thousands there as the took him up Mount Taupiri to the burial compound.



