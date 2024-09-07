Previous
Looking back eight years! by happypat
Photo 4511

Looking back eight years!

This photo popped up on my FB page this morning!
Back at the farm during my very busy bed & breakfast days.
We had stopped actual farming so no cows to milk but still a busy time.
I was ironing at the kitchen table with my iron press & little Ginger the hen used to come in the open kitchen door to say hello.
Lily is in the picture too…..sadly neither with us any more.
Ginger got chased by a b&b dog & Lilly died of old age.
Happy days!

Last night four of us went to Leck near Kirkby Lonsdale to watch Wicked Little Letters.
The DIL of one of us arranges a showing in the village hall.
Very good, the language was a bit fruity & I wasn’t the only one not to catch what the actors said always.
Olivia Cornwall & Timothy Spall but the young actress who played Rose was excellent.

We have Connie overnight as Cathy & Garth are at the Radio two festival in Moor Park
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

xbm ace
Excuse my ignorance, but what is DIL please? My brother has tame pheasants wandering in!!
September 7th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A flashback from your very busy B&B days and happy memories of the animals in your life.
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise