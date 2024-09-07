Looking back eight years!

This photo popped up on my FB page this morning!

Back at the farm during my very busy bed & breakfast days.

We had stopped actual farming so no cows to milk but still a busy time.

I was ironing at the kitchen table with my iron press & little Ginger the hen used to come in the open kitchen door to say hello.

Lily is in the picture too…..sadly neither with us any more.

Ginger got chased by a b&b dog & Lilly died of old age.

Happy days!



Last night four of us went to Leck near Kirkby Lonsdale to watch Wicked Little Letters.

The DIL of one of us arranges a showing in the village hall.

Very good, the language was a bit fruity & I wasn’t the only one not to catch what the actors said always.

Olivia Cornwall & Timothy Spall but the young actress who played Rose was excellent.



We have Connie overnight as Cathy & Garth are at the Radio two festival in Moor Park