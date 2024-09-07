Looking back eight years!

This photo popped up on my FB page this morning!
Back at the farm during my very busy bed & breakfast days.
We had stopped actual farming so no cows to milk but still a busy time.
I was ironing at the kitchen table with my iron press & little Ginger the hen used to come in the open kitchen door to say hello.
Lily is in the picture too…..sadly neither with us any more.
Ginger got chased by a b&b dog & Lilly died of old age.
Happy days!
Last night four of us went to Leck near Kirkby Lonsdale to watch Wicked Little Letters.
The DIL of one of us arranges a showing in the village hall.
Very good, the language was a bit fruity & I wasn’t the only one not to catch what the actors said always.
Olivia Cornwall & Timothy Spall but the young actress who played Rose was excellent.
We have Connie overnight as Cathy & Garth are at the Radio two festival in Moor Park