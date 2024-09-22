Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4525
Connie meeting her public!
I was in the shop & Harry & Connie waited on this bench….they had lots of attention!
Tired tonight, had a busy day so might not comment much tonight.
No need to comment!!
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5354
photos
119
followers
105
following
1239% complete
View this month »
4518
4519
4520
4521
4522
4523
4524
4525
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
13th September 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
connie
,
hawkshead
Joan Robillard
ace
Busy here too but I have to comment on a photo of Connie. Bet she loved all the attention
September 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
A pretty village scene, Connie is adorable
September 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close