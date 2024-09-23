Previous
Thimble Cottage 2024 by happypat
Photo 4526

Thimble Cottage 2024

This delightful cottage in the centre of Hawkshead really took my eye.
I googled it & it has a bit of a history.

I took a photo of it in its original state & put it in my extra album.

https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2024-09-23
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise